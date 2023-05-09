BreakingNews
Best of Butler County: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists
X

News
26 minutes ago

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Breakfast.

Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

7701 Voice of America Centre Dr, West Chester Twp. | 513-847-1961 | Website

Cozy’s Café & Pub

6440 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Twp. | 513-644-9365 | Website

First Watch

Multiple locations | Website

Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S Erie Blvd., Hamilton | 513-892 1287 | Website

Lindenwald Station

5072 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield | 513-969-2202 | Facebook

The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

2024 Central Ave, Middletown | 513-997-1018 | Website

Waffle House

Multiple locations and phone numbers | Website

