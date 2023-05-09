Best of Butler County: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Breakfast.
Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Friday, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
7701 Voice of America Centre Dr, West Chester Twp. | 513-847-1961 | Website
Cozy’s Café & Pub
6440 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Twp. | 513-644-9365 | Website
First Watch
Multiple locations | Website
Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S Erie Blvd., Hamilton | 513-892 1287 | Website
Lindenwald Station
5072 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield | 513-969-2202 | Facebook
The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
2024 Central Ave, Middletown | 513-997-1018 | Website
Waffle House
Multiple locations and phone numbers | Website