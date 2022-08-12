Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Second Friday Outdoor Concert, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m.
- Remember to Laugh! A LIVE Comedy Improv Show, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 p.m. to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org
- Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at the Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Sacred Heart Festival, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY
- Hamilton Flea, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets in downtown Hamilton.
- Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autographs will teach people about signatures and words of wisdom collected by people. Collect signatures from famous Butler Countians.
- Amazing Animals, at Village Green Park amphitheater, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Learn about some of the native species that call Ohio home and how they survive. Pre-register by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins welcome.
- Harmony 2022, at United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. 5 p.m. cincinnati.aidindia.org
- Middletown Movies in the Park, downtown, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Sing 2.”
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Hauer Swing Band. Free
- MetroParks of Butler County Movie on the Farm, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 7:30 p.m. Popcorn and s’mores will be available for all to enjoy. Showing “Charlotte’s Web.” Pre-register requested but walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net
- 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
SUNDAY
- Show & Tell on the Farm - Monarchs and Milkweeds, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Butler County Historical Society Presents: Ohio Trivia, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
- “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org
- Sounds At Sunset summer concert, Sunset Park, Middletown. The concerts are family-friendly, all ages welcome.
- Show & Tell on the Farm - Herbalicious, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6:30 p.m.
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
AUG. 18-21
- Jekyll & Hyde: the Musical, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
AUG. 19
- Fitton Center Season Launch: Summer Party, at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.
AUG. 20
- Let’s Go Hiking! Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m.
- Open House Tour, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m.
- Hops in the Hangar, at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. 4 to 9 p.m. hopsinthehangar.com
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Missing Pieces Band. Free
AUG. 21
- Show and Tell on the Farm - ABC’s of Farm Life Letter Q, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.
AUG. 23
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare in the Park Tour presents “Twelfth Night,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, Outdoor Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. Free
AUG. 25
- Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon. Bring your lunch and thoughts to this gathering at noon each month.
- Show and Tell on the Farm - Cellar Food is Survival, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6:30 p.m.
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free
- Groovin’ on the Green: Fleetwood Gold, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m.
AUG. 27
- Passport to Fishing, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- Hamilpalooza 2022, Marketplace of Butler County, on the streets around Marcum Park, downtown Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. www.Hamilton-Ohio.com
- All About Cellars, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m. View the cellar in the Augspurger House at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead. It’s vaulted ceiling sub-cellar is thought to be the only existing one of its kind in Butler County.
- Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Sound Body Jazz Orchestra. Free
- Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Movie in the Park, at Benninghofen Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Encanto.”
AUG. 28
- Show and Tell on the Farm - Fossil Find and Dino Stomp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.
