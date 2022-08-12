journal-news logo
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

The Sacred Heart Festival in Fairfield runs from 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. This drone photo by Michael Peake, creative director at Michael's Pictures, shows the event in 2021 at the grounds at 400 Nilles Road. CONTRIBUTED/michaelspictures.net

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Second Friday Outdoor Concert, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m.
  • Remember to Laugh! A LIVE Comedy Improv Show, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7:30 p.m.
  • Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 p.m. to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org
  • Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at the Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Sacred Heart Festival, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY

  • Hamilton Flea, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets in downtown Hamilton.
  • Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autographs will teach people about signatures and words of wisdom collected by people. Collect signatures from famous Butler Countians.
  • Amazing Animals, at Village Green Park amphitheater, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Learn about some of the native species that call Ohio home and how they survive. Pre-register by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins welcome.
  • Harmony 2022, at United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. 5 p.m. cincinnati.aidindia.org
  • Middletown Movies in the Park, downtown, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Sing 2.”
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Hauer Swing Band. Free
  • MetroParks of Butler County Movie on the Farm, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 7:30 p.m. Popcorn and s’mores will be available for all to enjoy. Showing “Charlotte’s Web.” Pre-register requested but walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net
  • 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

SUNDAY

  • Show & Tell on the Farm - Monarchs and Milkweeds, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

  • Butler County Historical Society Presents: Ohio Trivia, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

  • “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org
  • Sounds At Sunset summer concert, Sunset Park, Middletown. The concerts are family-friendly, all ages welcome.
  • Show & Tell on the Farm - Herbalicious, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6:30 p.m.
  • Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

AUG. 18-21

  • Jekyll & Hyde: the Musical, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

AUG. 19

  • Fitton Center Season Launch: Summer Party, at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

AUG. 20

  • Let’s Go Hiking! Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m.
  • Open House Tour, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Hops in the Hangar, at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. 4 to 9 p.m. hopsinthehangar.com
  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Missing Pieces Band. Free

AUG. 21

  • Show and Tell on the Farm - ABC’s of Farm Life Letter Q, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.

AUG. 23

  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare in the Park Tour presents “Twelfth Night,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, Outdoor Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. Free

AUG. 25

  • Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon. Bring your lunch and thoughts to this gathering at noon each month.
  • Show and Tell on the Farm - Cellar Food is Survival, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6:30 p.m.
  • Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free
  • Groovin’ on the Green: Fleetwood Gold, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m.

AUG. 27

  • Passport to Fishing, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
  • Hamilpalooza 2022, Marketplace of Butler County, on the streets around Marcum Park, downtown Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. www.Hamilton-Ohio.com
  • All About Cellars, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m. View the cellar in the Augspurger House at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead. It’s vaulted ceiling sub-cellar is thought to be the only existing one of its kind in Butler County.
  • Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org
  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Sound Body Jazz Orchestra. Free
  • Simply Queen, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Movie in the Park, at Benninghofen Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Encanto.”

AUG. 28

  • Show and Tell on the Farm - Fossil Find and Dino Stomp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

