Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Easter EGGstravaganza, at Faith Community Church, 6558 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m.

Helicopter Easter Egg Hunt, at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs.

Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. Activities begin at 10:15 a.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. For children 12 and under.

Daytime Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, Oxford. 11 a.m.

West Chester Firefighters Association Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m. For children 8 years and younger.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture with Presidential historian Michael Beschloss, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by The Great Miami Bluegrass Band.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Faculty Unhinged: Resurrection in the Mountains: Reconnecting and Restoring our Spirit, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Celebrating Self present Cincinnati Rollergirls, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. Design your own vinyl stickers. MiamiOH.edu

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Artist Laureate Tour with Nyama McCarthy-Brown, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

APRIL 5

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free

APRIL 6

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Fitton Showstoppers present “One of These Nights,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 7

A Space Race, a 5k and 10k galactic voyage through scenic, paved recreational trails, in Leonard Howell Park, Oxford. 9 a.m. cityofoxford.org/spacerace

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

APRIL 9

Animals You Know of But Not About: Mollusca, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “Romeo and Juliet,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu

APRIL 10

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

Faculty Unhinged: So, Who Really Wrote the Christian Bible Anyway?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

APRIL 12

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free

APRIL 13

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Racial Legacies and Learning Step Show, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Step Afrika!, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Oxford Community Arts Center’s Annual Gala “Hats Off to the Derby,” at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30-10:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 17

Faculty Unhinged: Let’s Face It! We All Have It!, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

The Underground Academy Presents “There is No AWAY,” by Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m. Learn how there truly is no way to dispose of things and stuff.

APRIL 18

Verity Traditions presents “Cincinnati and Soup,” at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP. Light Cincinnati-themed dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 20

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Christ United Methodist Church annual Indoor Community Garage Sale, at 700 S. Marshall Road.

Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 24

Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.

APRIL 25-28

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 27

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org

APRIL 27-28

Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 27 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28. asianfoodfest.org

APRIL 30

National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.

