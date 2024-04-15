Weekend shooting in Middletown park under investigation

Two people were shot late Sunday night in Middletown’s Douglass Park, according to Middletown Police Sgt. Earl Nelson.
The incident happened about 11:5 p.m. near the splash pads portion of the park located on Minnesota Street.
Th two victims are alive, Nelson said, but have not cooperated with investigators.
The shooting does not appear to be a drive-by, he said.
Middletown police detectives returned to the scene this morning to continue their investigation.
