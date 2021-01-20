Water main replacement project to cost Fairfield nearly $1 million

He said the project will allow the city to establish the water pressure in the whole zone, “which will give us a second critical artery in our distribution system to pump water west to east.”

There were 11 companies bidding for the contract, with J.W. Brennan Excavating coming in as the “lowest and best” bidder. The engineering estimate for the project was $1.19 million. Two of the bids were over the engineer’s estimate, and only two were under $1 million.

J.W. Brennan’s winning bid was $949,300, but the city allocated $997,000 to include contingency funds for potential overages.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of May, ahead of the planned re-paving of Resor Road later this summer.

“I know everybody along Resor Road is looking forward to new asphalt at the end of the summer,” said Councilman Terry Senger, council’s public utilities committee chairman.