WATCH: West Chester police seek shoplifting suspect who assaulted Walmart employee

West Chester Police are investigating an assault of a Walmart employee that occurred during the course of a theft at the West Chester store on July 17.

By Denise G. Callahan

West Chester Police are asking for help locating an alleged shoplifter who was seen on video assaulting a Walmart employee last month.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on July 17 at the store on Cincinnati Dayton Road. An unidentified suspect got into a confrontation with a Walmart employee while attempting to flee the store with stolen merchandise totaling $60. Once he got away from the employee, he ran to his silver vehicle in the parking lot, removed the license plate and drove away.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime or who may know the identity of the suspect involved to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line.

