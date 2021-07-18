WATCH: Rocket launches continue STEM education for Butler County students

Earlier this week, the grassy field behind the youth club was turned into a temporary launching pad for some newly built and less powerful rockets, which were assembled from provided kits, as their creators squealed with delight watching them soar up to 100 feet high.

It’s not just entertainment, said Caleb Redslob, director of the Boys & Girls Club.

The new “Brain Blast” group and their rockets “are important because it combines fun with science and puts that together. We make things happen. We’re not watching them (rockets) on a screen or watching them on a video simulation. We are launching rockets.”

“It’s really important to teach these kids they can make things happen on their own if you give them the instructions and the tools … and that’s a great lesson for them to carry through out their lives,” said Redslob.

Nichols Bosse, youth professional development coordinator who works directly with the students, said the rocket assembly and launches are “very important.”

“Each member built their own rocket and then we launch each one,” said Bosse, who added “they are learning a lot of different skills.”