Walmart Unveils New Walmart+ Membership Program

Walmart+ will include a 15-day free trial. That means you’ll have time to try out the service before deciding whether you want to pay to be a member.

2. When Will The Service Be Available?

According to the news release, Walmart+ membership will be available to all customers beginning on September 15, 2020. When it launches, you'll be able to sign up online here.

3. What Benefits Will Walmart+ Include?

Initially, members can expect exclusive access to three major benefits:

Unlimited Free Delivery

Members can get free delivery on more than 160,000 items including technology, toys, household essentials and groceries. Depending on availability, free same-day delivery may also be available on orders over $35. The service is formerly known as Delivery Unlimited. All current Delivery Unlimited subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members when the subscription service launches.

Scan & Go

Using the Walmart app, members will be able to unlock access to Scan & Go. This time-saving feature lets customers scan items in-store as they shop and pay via Walmart Pay for a contact-free experience.

Fuel Discounts

Members can save up to five cents/gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations are expected to be added to this list soon.

This list of benefits will continue to grow over time. Additionally, all customers can continue to enjoy perks such as free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery on eligible orders.

4. How Does Walmart+ Compare to Amazon Prime?

Similar to Amazon’s Prime membership, Walmart+ will be a way for the retailer’s frequent shoppers to access exclusive money-saving benefits. But how do the two services compare?

First, Walmart+ will cost $98/year or $12.95/month whereas Amazon Prime costs $119/year or $12.99/month. That means the Walmart+ annual membership fee will be about $21 cheaper than Amazon Prime.

Walmart+ offers speedy in-store shopping options and fuel discounts that you won't get with Amazon Prime. Still, you'll find tons of additional benefits with Prime including access to streaming services. If you're primarily interested in online shopping, know that both membership services offer unlimited free delivery for most items online.

Finally, Walmart offers grocery pickup and grocery delivery where available while Amazon Prime members have access to two different grocery delivery services: Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Fresh. Both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime grocery delivery services offer same-day options.

Final Thoughts

If you regularly shop online or in-store at Walmart, the retailer’s new membership service could be a great way to save time and money.

Here are a few key takeaways to know before signing up:

Walmart+ will be available to customers beginning on September 15.

Membership will cost $98/year or $12.95/month and it includes a 15-day free trial.

Benefits will include unlimited free delivery, access to Scan & Go and fuel discounts up to five cents/gallon.

More benefits will be added to the list over time.

