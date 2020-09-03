Walmart Unveils New Walmart+ Membership Program

In an apparent bid to compete with Amazon Prime, Walmart has announced that it's launching its own membership service: Walmart+. For a monthly or yearly subscription fee, members can enjoy benefits both online and in-store.
4 Things to Know About Walmart+
If you're a loyal Walmart shopper, Walmart+ could be just the membership service you've been waiting for to save time and money. Before you sign up, here are four things to know:
1. How Much Does Walmart+ Cost?
Walmart+ will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, undercutting Amazon Prime's subscription prices by just a few dollars.
2. When Will The Service Be Available?
According to the news release, Walmart+ membership will be available to all customers beginning on September 15, 2020. When it launches, you'll be able to sign up online here.
3. What Benefits Will Walmart+ Include?
Unlimited Free Delivery
Members can get free delivery on more than 160,000 items including technology, toys, household essentials and groceries. Depending on availability, free same-day delivery may also be available on orders over $35. The service is formerly known as Delivery Unlimited. All current Delivery Unlimited subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members when the subscription service launches.
Scan & Go
Using the Walmart app, members will be able to unlock access to Scan & Go. This time-saving feature lets customers scan items in-store as they shop and pay via Walmart Pay for a contact-free experience.
Fuel Discounts
Members can save up to five cents/gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations are expected to be added to this list soon.
4. How Does Walmart+ Compare to Amazon Prime?
First, Walmart+ will cost $98/year or $12.95/month whereas Amazon Prime costs $119/year or $12.99/month. That means the Walmart+ annual membership fee will be about $21 cheaper than Amazon Prime.
Walmart+ offers speedy in-store shopping options and fuel discounts that you won't get with Amazon Prime. Still, you'll find tons of additional benefits with Prime including access to streaming services. If you're primarily interested in online shopping, know that both membership services offer unlimited free delivery for most items online.
Finally, Walmart offers grocery pickup and grocery delivery where available while Amazon Prime members have access to two different grocery delivery services: Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Fresh. Both Walmart+ and Amazon Prime grocery delivery services offer same-day options.
Final Thoughts
Here are a few key takeaways to know before signing up:
- Walmart+ will be available to customers beginning on September 15.
- Membership will cost $98/year or $12.95/month and it includes a 15-day free trial.
- Benefits will include unlimited free delivery, access to Scan & Go and fuel discounts up to five cents/gallon.
- More benefits will be added to the list over time.
