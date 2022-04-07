‘Vision for the city’ presented to Middletown City Council

Council will hear the second reading and vote on the plan at its next meeting on April 19.

City staff started working on the plan in 2018, then it was revised when then-City Manager Doug Adkins was fired and City Manager Jim Palenick was hired, said Ashley Combs, director of development services.

Now the plan is being considered by Lolli, the city’s third city manager since the plan was initiated.

Once the plan has been approved, Combs said it’s important that the city take the information and “push it forward so it doesn’t sit on the shelf.”

Dale said city leaders should review the list of “actions items” and consider it “a to-do list.”

He said the city should prioritize some items and try to accomplish them this year.

The plan, called “Destination Middletown,” is divided into five themes: Resilient Neighborhoods, Thriving Economy, Strong Infrastructure, Healthy and Safe Living and Pride in Community.

It should exemplifies the community’s “vision and goals” for the city in the future, according to a city document.

The plan is meant to aid Middletown with improving its standing as a “premier community” through improving quality of life and opportunities for residents and visitors, the city said.

A Steering Committee, city staff, Planning Commission, City Council, citizens and stakeholders had input on the plan, the city said.