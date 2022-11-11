BreakingNews
Veterans Boulevard now open in Butler County as part of Liberty Way project
journal-news logo
X

Veterans Boulevard now open in Butler County as part of Liberty Way project

News
By
38 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced that Veterans Boulevard in Liberty Twp. is now open as part of the massive $32 million Liberty Way reconfiguration to ease traffic troubles.

Veterans Boulevard is open and connected to the Cox Road roundabout on the east side however the west leg, which will provide access to westbound Ohio129, won’t likely be open until later this weekend, weather permitting.

The $6.6 million project extended Veterans Boulevard, providing another access point off Ohio 129 to Liberty Way and serves the new the Freedom Pointe development including the new Costco.

ExploreExclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty Twp.

County Engineer Greg Wilkens told the Journal-News previously Veterans Boulevard ties into the new roundabout under construction at Cox Road, as part of the $32.5 million “fix” to the tricky Liberty Way interchange at Ohio 129 and Interstate 75. The new road will provide motorists wanting to travel east to Mason a smooth route to Liberty Way and those who want to head south can just stay on Cox Road.

“You’re separating that traffic and that’s the advantage of having this additional road through there,” Wilkens said. “Otherwise they would both come onto Cox and Liberty Way and inundate that intersection which is already busy.”

In Other News
1
Weekly guide: Things to do in the area this weekend
2
2 Miamis join to celebrate half-century of partnership
3
List: Butler County Veterans Day events
4
Butler County rental assistance hits another snag
5
M60 tank dedication in Darrtown this weekend

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top