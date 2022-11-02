Exclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty Twp.

Costco’s impact in both the township, county and beyond goes beyond goods and groceries and other items on its store shelves, she said.

“The exciting news is that we have hired 300 employees — at our previous location in Springdale we were at 240. That building was too small for us, so we had to build a bigger building.”

“And there are exciting new items we will have that we have not had in a long time, including X-Box gaming systems, electric bikes and mopeds. And we have quality brands at great pricing and of course all of our fresh foods in the bakery and the meat departments,” said Perez.

Costco shoppers purchase a membership to shop, though first-time shoppers can enter the store, choose their items and then pay for the annual fee at the register when checking out, said Perez.

Annual membership costs range from $60 for a basic store access to a yearly $120 “executive membership” and can also be purchased at the current Springdale store.

The Costco grounds also include a store-operated, 12-pump, 24 hose gas station operating across the store’s large parking lot.

The surrounding 88-acre mixed use Freedom Pointe development, which is the second most expensive in Liberty Twp. history after the nearby Liberty Center, also will include a new SR 129 highway interchange connector with Interstate 75.

Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear described the massive project as symbolic of the community’s growing attractiveness for development while maintaining a high quality of life experience for residents.

“Costco could have gone to any township or city in the region. The fact that they chose Liberty Township speaks to the current and future economic and overall health of the township,” said Minniear.

“Part of Liberty Township’s continuing as one of the best communities to live in Ohio is having great retail and employers. Costco checks both of those boxes as a top 10 Fortune 500 company that provides unmatched product supply and value to our residents.”