Vacant duplex catches fire in Middletown; neighbors say homeless people stayed there

Middletown firefighters spent about three hours this morning fighting a fire in a vacant duplex in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue. SUBMITTED PHOTO

News
By Rick McCrabb
1 hour ago

A vacant and boarded up duplex in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue caught fire Friday morning, according to Capt. Frank Baughman.

He said Middletown firefighters responded at 3:54 a.m. and spent nearly three hours fighting the fire that started in 4005 Jewell Ave., and spread to 4003 Jewell Ave. through an attic.

The fire caused about $80,000 in damages and remains under investigation, according to Baughman.

He said neighbors said homeless people sometimes stay in the duplex. Baughman said some of the boards were pulled away. No one was found in the residence, he said.

There was no electric or gas service in the home, he said.

No firefighters were injured, he said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baughman at 513-425-7996.

Scotty, Middletown Division of Fire canine, was on the job this morning at a duplex fire in the 4000 block of Jewell Avenue. Scotty can detect about 15 different accelerants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. SUBMITTED PHOTO

