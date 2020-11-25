Update: Vehicle in crash that killed teen, injured 5 others was reported stolen from Middletown

The vehicle involved in a fatal crash earlier this month on Ohio 4 in Monroe was reported stolen two days before from a Middletown residence, according to a Middletown police report.
The occupants in the stolen 2006 Ford Freestyle, a crossover sports utility vehicle, were all juveniles from Middletown and Hamilton, according to a preliminary Monroe police report. One was killed, and five others were injures in the crash.
Police said the vehicle, a crossover sports utility vehicle, was travelling south on Ohio 4/Hamilton-Middletown Road at a high rate of speed before losing control on a curve and striking a utility pole and a tree, which caused the vehicle to spin and eject three passengers in the 6100 block at about 10:14 p.m. on Nov. 10. The vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy.
The preliminary crash report estimated the vehicle was travelling at 80 mph, above the posted 50 mph speed limit. It had also been raining and the pavement was wet, the report said.
The juveniles in the vehicle included two 13-year-old girls, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year old boy, who were all seriously injured in the crash that killed the sixth occupant, Benjamin Maidon, 15 of Middletown, who was ejected from the vehicle.
A 13-year-old girl from Middletown, and a 17-year-old boy from Hamilton were also ejected.
No charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation.
Two days later, a Monroe police Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was used to block the right southbound lane near the crash scene was struck by another vehicle. The police vehicle had its overhead lights activated and visible.
The vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Eve Kristin, 84, of Middletown, was merging into the left lane when it struck the front of the police pick-up truck, according to the police report.
She had no apparent injuries and was cited for failing to assure clear distance ahead.