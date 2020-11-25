Update: Vehicle in crash that killed teen, injured 5 others was reported stolen from Middletown

The occupants in the stolen 2006 Ford Freestyle, a crossover sports utility vehicle, were all juveniles from Middletown and Hamilton, according to a preliminary Monroe police report. One was killed, and five others were injures in the crash.

Police said the vehicle, a crossover sports utility vehicle, was travelling south on Ohio 4/Hamilton-Middletown Road at a high rate of speed before losing control on a curve and striking a utility pole and a tree, which caused the vehicle to spin and eject three passengers in the 6100 block at about 10:14 p.m. on Nov. 10. The vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy.