United Performance Metals opens new additive manufacturing center

On the heels of a presidential visit, a Hamilton company announced it opened its new additive manufacturing center after two years in the making.
Last week, United Performance Metals, 3475 Symmes Road, which touts itself as the country’s premier specialty metals solutions, unveiled the new additive manufacturing solutions center. Additive manufacturing is also known as 3D printing. The new center provides new stainless steel, nickel and titanium build plates customized to any size or machine.
President Joe Biden on Friday announced that major U.S. manufacturers have made commitments to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing, like United Performance Metals, which has around 200 employees.
United Performance Metals, headquartered in Hamilton and maintains 10 service centers globally, provides end-to-end innovative supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing market from feed-stock supply management to finished part manufacturing. The company also offers closed-loop refurbishment of existing build plates through additional milling and grinding, and wire EDM build-plate removal.
“We are thrilled to launch our new innovative additive facility as it builds on our history of providing specialty solutions and services to the most innovative companies in the world,” said J.J. Johnson, general manager of the new additive facility. “We have been working hard over the last two years to build this facility and the feedback from customers has been incredible.”
United Performance Metals has customers in various industries, including aerospace, defense, space, fastener, medical, power generation, oil and gas, and semiconductor.
Biden is pushing Congress to approve Bipartisan Innovation Act, a bill Congress is still considering since its introduction last year. The Associated Press has reported the president has said it’s critical to bolster domestic manufacturing and help solve a semiconductor shortage that has delayed the production of gaming devices, smartphones, laptops, and life-saving medical devices.
The Bipartisan Innovation Act includes $52 billion to invest in American semiconductor manufacturing and research. Biden said if this bill is passed, it will help “bring down prices, bring home jobs, and power America’s manufacturing comeback.”
