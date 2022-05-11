United Performance Metals opens new additive manufacturing center

Last week, United Performance Metals, 3475 Symmes Road, which touts itself as the country’s premier specialty metals solutions, unveiled the new additive manufacturing solutions center. Additive manufacturing is also known as 3D printing. The new center provides new stainless steel, nickel and titanium build plates customized to any size or machine.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced that major U.S. manufacturers have made commitments to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing, like United Performance Metals, which has around 200 employees.