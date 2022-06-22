Tylersville Road to close for culvert work next week

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced Tylersville Road will close just east of Beckett Road and one mile west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 1.

Explore West Chester sinkhole repair could take a week

Since the project location is five feet east of Running Deer Drive, residents traveling eastbound on Tylersville Road may use that road to access the Running Deer Estates. However, westbound Tylersville Road traffic will not have access to Running Deer Drive and should plan to use an alternate street on Tylersville Road or Lesourdsville West Chester Road to enter the subdivision.