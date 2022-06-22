BreakingNews
Tylersville Road to close for culvert work next week
Tylersville Road to close for culvert work next week

Roads will be closed for work. STAFF

Detour signs will be going up on Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. next week for a week-long culvert replacement.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced Tylersville Road will close just east of Beckett Road and one mile west of Lesourdsville West Chester Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 1.

Since the project location is five feet east of Running Deer Drive, residents traveling eastbound on Tylersville Road may use that road to access the Running Deer Estates. However, westbound Tylersville Road traffic will not have access to Running Deer Drive and should plan to use an alternate street on Tylersville Road or Lesourdsville West Chester Road to enter the subdivision.

Detour: Eastbound Tylersville Road traffic will detour north on Ohio 747, east on Hamilton Mason Road, and south on Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

