West Chester sinkhole repair could take a week

A sinkhole that opened up on West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in the township Sunday night will keep the road closed for at least a week.

Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said they are still trying to determine the cause of the crater and for safety reasons they don’t want to do a “quick repair.”

“We’re working to identify the cause of the sinkhole and will begin remediation efforts once the cause is identified. For safety reasons, we don’t want to make a quick repair without knowing what caused the sink hole in the first place,” Wilson said. “West Chester Road will likely be closed for some time — a week or more — until the safety of the roadway can be assured.”

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

