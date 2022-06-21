West Chester sinkhole repair could take a week

A sinkhole that opened up on West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in the township Sunday night will keep the road closed for at least a week.
Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said they are still trying to determine the cause of the crater and for safety reasons they don’t want to do a “quick repair.”
“We’re working to identify the cause of the sinkhole and will begin remediation efforts once the cause is identified. For safety reasons, we don’t want to make a quick repair without knowing what caused the sink hole in the first place,” Wilson said. “West Chester Road will likely be closed for some time — a week or more — until the safety of the roadway can be assured.”
