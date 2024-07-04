Two teens shot during Middletown fireworks event

Middletown police are investigating the shooting of two teenage boys in area of Smith Park during the city’s fireworks event Wednesday night.
The teens, ages 15 and 14, received non life-threatening injuries. One was grazed by a bullet, and the other was shot in the leg, according to Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.
One victim is believed to have been an attendee at the event, but the other may have been involved in an altercation that led to the shooting, Nelson said.
There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
