Two suspects in custody after reported shooting in Hamilton

News | 11 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A reported shooting at 2:09 p.m. today on Gordon Smith Boulevard began a chase and crash in Hamilton’s west side, according to police.

“Responding officers observed a fleeing suspect vehicle. The vehicle was pursued until crashing in neighborhood near Brookwood Elementary. Two suspects are in custody,” Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said through social media.

The students and staff are safe, according to police. It’s not clear if anyone was shot in the incident.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

