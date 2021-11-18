journal-news logo
Two rescued from house on fire in Middletown

By Rick McCrabb
7 minutes ago
Mother, adult son suffer from smoke inhalation, according to fire chief

A mother and her adult son were rescued this morning from a house fire in the 2300 block of Christel Avenue, according to Middletown fire Chief Paul Lolli.

He said the fire department received a call about a house fire at 9:20 a.m. and firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence. They were told two occupants were trapped inside.

The two people were pulled from the burning home and transported to Kettering Medical Center because of smoke inhalation, Lolli said.

Firefighters are on the scene and no cause has been determined, the chief said.

Middletown was assisted by fire departments from Madison Twp., Monroe, Franklin and Trenton.

