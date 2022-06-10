BreakingNews
The Joe Nuxhall legend was born today in 1944
journal-news logo
X

Two injured in Hamilton shooting; detectives investigating

Bailey Square on South Second Street. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Bailey Square on South Second Street. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

News
By
Updated 48 minutes ago

Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Bailey Square in Hamilton.

The drive-by shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. at Walnut and Second streets.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle going through traffic lights and said someone inside was shooting, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Javon Monquez, 28, of Cincinnati and Nicolette Shawnese, 28, of Hamilton, were both hit by gunfire. Burkhardt said their injuries are non life-threatening.

Detectives were called to the scene last night and are continuing to investigate today. There have been no arrests.

In Other News
1
The Joe Nuxhall legend was born today in 1944
2
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
3
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
4
OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County
5
Selling Care Facility’s nursing beds could help fund mental health...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top