Two injured in Hamilton shooting; detectives investigating

Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Bailey Square in Hamilton.
The drive-by shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. at Walnut and Second streets.
A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle going through traffic lights and said someone inside was shooting, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.
Javon Monquez, 28, of Cincinnati and Nicolette Shawnese, 28, of Hamilton, were both hit by gunfire. Burkhardt said their injuries are non life-threatening.
Detectives were called to the scene last night and are continuing to investigate today. There have been no arrests.
