Two dead in crash near Butler County Regional Airport

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the people killed as 26-year-old Juan Gurrion Cortez. Fairfield police said Cortez was the driver of the vehicle; he was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare but he died in transport, police said.

Explore Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting there

Fairfield police said Monday that a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the Butler County Coroner has not yet released the identity of that person.

Police did not say how many people were inside the vehicle involved in the crash.

Bobmeyer Road was shut down in both directions during the crash investigation, which is currently ongoing. According to Fairfield police, speed is considered a factor in the crash.