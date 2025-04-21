Two dead in crash near Butler County Regional Airport

SEAN DELANCEY/WCPO

SEAN DELANCEY/WCPO
News
By Felicia Jordan, Taylor Weiter – WCPO
1 hour ago
X

Two people have died as a result of a crash in Fairfield on Friday, according to both the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Fairfield police.

Fairfield police said officers responded to the intersection of Bobmeyer Road and East Airport Road for a single-vehicle crash at around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the people killed as 26-year-old Juan Gurrion Cortez. Fairfield police said Cortez was the driver of the vehicle; he was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare but he died in transport, police said.

ExploreRegulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting there

Fairfield police said Monday that a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the Butler County Coroner has not yet released the identity of that person.

Police did not say how many people were inside the vehicle involved in the crash.

Bobmeyer Road was shut down in both directions during the crash investigation, which is currently ongoing. According to Fairfield police, speed is considered a factor in the crash.

In Other News
1
Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting...
2
Hamilton man wants Butler County court’s help to hire a private...
3
Best of Butler County: Best Artist Brian Beck of Hamilton learned from...
4
Butler County, Ohio seniors making difficult choice: homes or taxes
5
3 honored with Everest Awards for impact to West Chester community

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, Taylor Weiter