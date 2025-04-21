Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting there

WCPO 9 was able to identify the victim as Andre Harris, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. WCPO 9 spoke with Harris over the phone, who shared his story on what happened.

Residents who frequent The Banks told WCPO 9 that safety is still a major concern, and they are waiting to see improvements.

“I don’t think it’s more or less, I think it’s still been staying neutral,” said Reggie Jones. “I say that’s a bad thing because it should get better.”

WCPO 9 asked Jones what he thinks could help improve safety and the experience for people at the Banks.

“More entertainment... not just food and liquor. I think people get a little bored and want more things to do, so that’s probably what caused the chaos sometimes,” said Jones.

Two people were shot and killed at The Banks in the summer of 2024. Jackie Jackson III, 16, was shot and killed on June 22nd, 2024 and CPD reported 29-year-old John Blanks III was gunned down on August 16 of the same year.

In January of 2024, WCPO 9 spoke with Cincinnati police and a Banks business owner about safety and how the CPD is addressing issues like illegal parking, lighting, and increasing patrols to keep The Banks safe.

Sunday evening, another regular at The Banks told WCPO 9 he believed everyone involved needs to work together to find safety solutions.

“We got to come together as a group of people, not just as individuals, to oversee. But, everybody to see what we can do,” said Michael Holvery.