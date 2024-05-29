Two arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from Liberty Center store

Two Dayton women have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups and beverage bags from a Liberty Center store.
Taneka Brown and Sinaj Williams, both 20, from Dayton, were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the Trotwood area for two shoplifting sprees at Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The duo is accused of first taking Bogg Bags and Stanley insulated cups worth $600 on April 2. They each face misdemeanor charges for those thefts.
The suspects were caught on video running and laughing as they fled from the same store on May 9 with Stanley cups and Bogg Bags worth $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
They are charged with fifth-degree felony theft in the May 9 shoplifting incident.
The investigation is still ongoing with attempts to identify more suspects.
“This is an on-going problem at Liberty Center, and we will continue to prosecute every shoplifter we can,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
