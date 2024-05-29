Two arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from Liberty Center store

The duo is accused of first taking Bogg Bags and Stanley insulated cups worth $600 on April 2. They each face misdemeanor charges for those thefts.

The suspects were caught on video running and laughing as they fled from the same store on May 9 with Stanley cups and Bogg Bags worth $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

They are charged with fifth-degree felony theft in the May 9 shoplifting incident.

The investigation is still ongoing with attempts to identify more suspects.

“This is an on-going problem at Liberty Center, and we will continue to prosecute every shoplifter we can,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.