Truck overturns, loses load on busy Butler County ramp

MONROE — A busy Butler County intersection was closed for hours Wednesday afternoon due to an overturned dump truck, according to police.

The truck overturned on the ramp from Ohio 63 to northbound Ohio 4, police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Atrium Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Gary Morton, public works director for the city of Monroe, said his department assisted the owner of the trucking company in removing the pieces of concrete and dirt off the road that was closed for about two hours.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the truck will be cited.

