Trial date set for man charged in Fairfield woman’s shooting death

Kirby Cheong, 30, of Summit Point Drive in Miamisburg, was arrested in March in Montgomery County by U.S. Marshals for allegedly killing 23-year-old Katherine Lobono at her Fairfield residence on Oct. 1. He is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

During an appearance Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Noah Powers III set Cheong’s trial for Jan. 11. Cheong is being held in the county jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.