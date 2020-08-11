Trial date set for man charged in Fairfield woman’s shooting death

A 2021 trial date has been set for a Miamisburg man charged in the death of a Fairfield woman last fall.
Kirby Cheong, 30, of Summit Point Drive in Miamisburg, was arrested in March in Montgomery County by U.S. Marshals for allegedly killing 23-year-old Katherine Lobono at her Fairfield residence on Oct. 1. He is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
During an appearance Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Noah Powers III set Cheong’s trial for Jan. 11. Cheong is being held in the county jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Lobono died of multiple gunshot wounds and suffered other injuries, including ligature marks on her neck, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office report.
She was discovered dead lying on the floor of her apartment at the Villages of Wildwood off Ross Road in Fairfield by friends who were dog-sitting, according to a 911 call.
Lobono suffered three gunshot wounds. A bullet and bullet jackets were recovered from the body. One bullet exited the body.
A seven-inch ligature mark was found on Lobono’s neck during the autopsy.
Lobono had a “possible bite mark” on her right forearm and multiple contusions and abrasions on her right knee, according to the coroner’s report.
Search warrants were served in the case, then filed and sealed by court order, according to the Butler County Clerk of Courts Office in October.