Warren County police pursuit results in kidnapping, double carjacking

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pilot initially checked the vehicle and alerted officers to its location. Troopers from the Lebanon post of OSHP turned on their lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, beginning a pursuit. The vehicle was driven by Bryon Finklea Jr., 21 of Dayton. Finklea fled south, exiting I-75 in Monroe near state Route 63. He pulled into the parking lot of a Kroger’s and his passenger, Jonisa Reddick, 21, of Dayton, exited the vehicle. Reddick was taken into custody without incident, but Finklea fled the scene.

The Kia Niro continued east on state Route 63, but became disabled as it reached Gateway Boulevard in Turtle Creek Twp. Finklea exited the vehicle and carjacked a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Josh Morath, 36, of Lebanon. Morath’s two minor children were in the back seat. Finklea stole the Malibu with the two children inside it.