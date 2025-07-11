Domestic Violence Services program in Preble County gets new management

YWCA Dayton had provided facility space in Eaton for a domestic violence shelter and transitional housing in Eaton through a partnership with the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board.

“As YWCA Dayton assessed the direction of our domestic violence program with our partners in Preble County, we made the decision to transfer the domestic violence shelter services in Eaton to the MVCAP,” a statement in a recent YWCA Dayton newsletter reads.

The role was assumed by MVCAP in April and the transition has taken place without disruption in services, according to Erin Jeffries, president and CEO for MVCAP.

“These situations are extremely sensitive, and it’s crucial for victims and survivors to have accessible resources that can support them and their children as they navigate challenging decisions,” Jeffries, said in a statement on behalf of MVCAP and the Preble County Commissioners this week. “This assistance complements our existing programs in Preble County and we believe our compassionate staff will make a significant impact in the community.”

The Domestic Violence Services program is directed by Courtney Griffith, who brings more than a decade of experience addressing domestic violence issues in Preble County, Jeffries said. Griffith formerly represented Preble County on MVCAP’s board of trustees.

“We’re grateful for the many organizations in Preble County committed to ensuring these vital services continue,” said County Commission President Rachael Vonderhaar, adding that Preble County Mental Health and Recovery and the Preble County Domestic Violence Committee are also assisting. “These trusted agencies have stepped in and we are confident they will provide compassionate and effective support.”

The program is made possible by a grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office and support from local funders.

Donations are being accepted to help stock the center with essential hygiene and cleaning supplies (shampoo, detergent, dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, etc.). Contributions can be dropped off at either the Preble County MVCAP office at 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road in Eaton or the MVCAP Domestic Violence Services office at 204 North Barron St, Suite C, in Eaton.

Preble County victims and survivors seeking emergency shelter can email Courtney.griffith@mvcap.com for assistance. All inquiries will be handled confidentially.

The shelter’s location is confidential for safety reasons. Case management will also be offered to the victims and survivors as they look for permanent housing and other needed solutions.