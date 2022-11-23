Trial date set for man accused in fatal crash that killed Mason teen

The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

911 callers reported seeing a vehicle run the red light at high speed and crash into the side of another, with two different callers reporting they thought someone had been killed in the crash, one telling dispatchers “I think he’s dead,” and another repeating “He’s dead, he’s dead” before the dispatcher spoke.