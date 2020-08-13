Trenton man indicted for fatal crash that killed man known as ‘Mr. Waynesville'

“Lonnie was pretty much Mr. Waynesville,” Eric Meilstrup, bank president of what is now known as LCNB Bank, said in January.

Explore Body recovered from Great Miami River in Middletown

According to the sheriff’s office preliminary report, Latino’s vehicle went left of center while traveling east on Ohio 73 (Oxford State) and collided head-on into Schear’s vehicle that was westbound on Oxford State.

Schear’s vehicle spun sideways and was struck by a third westbound vehicle.

Latino as also injured and taken by medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment.

The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth. An arraignment date had not been set Wednesday.