Fairfield man indicted on child sex charges for alleged victims in 2 counties

A Fairfield man is facing sexual abuse charges involving minors following investigations in Butler and Hamilton counties.
Zachary Clenney, 30, of the 2000 block of Casa Loma Drive, was indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury for rape involving a victim under age 10, and a second count of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13, according to the indictment.
The crimes are part of a “continuous course of action” beginning in Hamilton County and ending in Butler County, according to court documents.
The alleged crimes happened from September 2007 to June of this year, the indictment says.
Clenney was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday evening. He was arraigned Monday by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh who set bond at $200,000. If Clenney posts bond, the judge ordered him to be on a GPS monitor.
He remains housed in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 27 for a pre-trial hearing.
Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo has been appointed a special prosecutor in Butler County to team up with county Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile to litigate the case.
The indictment involved two victims who were known to Clenney, Heile said. There were investigations by law enforcement in Colerain Twp. and Fairfield.
“Whenever we have multiple victims there is always a concern that there is even more,” Heile said. “So we would welcome anybody that has any information to come forward,” Heile said.