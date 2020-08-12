Fairfield man indicted on child sex charges for alleged victims in 2 counties

He remains housed in the Butler County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 27 for a pre-trial hearing.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo has been appointed a special prosecutor in Butler County to team up with county Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile to litigate the case.

The indictment involved two victims who were known to Clenney, Heile said. There were investigations by law enforcement in Colerain Twp. and Fairfield.

“Whenever we have multiple victims there is always a concern that there is even more,” Heile said. “So we would welcome anybody that has any information to come forward,” Heile said.