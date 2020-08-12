Crews called to possible drowning in Great Miami R. in Middletown

Crews were called to the Great Miami River Tuesday evening for a possible drowning.
They are at the water, in the area around the north part of Verity Parkway, according to a Middletown Division of Police dispatcher, following a report of a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.
A Butler County Sheriff’s Office water rescue unit responded around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The Middletown dispatcher said she did not know whether a dive team was part of the response and referred further questions to the city spokeswoman.