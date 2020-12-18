Treatment ordered for Dayton man charged in Warren County car-jackings

Judge Tim Tepe on Friday ruled Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, of Dayton, is incompetent to stand trial but likely to respond to treatment and be ready to stand trial. He faces charges of robbery with a firearms specification, aggravated robbery, endangering children and two counts each of kidnapping and failure to comply with an officer’s order.

Finklea was arrested three days after allegedly leading state troopers on a chase from the Franklin area to West Chester on Aug. 8.