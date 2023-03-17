Travel Butler County visitors bureau gets new leader

Tourism and the visitors bureau took a huge hit during the pandemic when everyone was ordered to stay home, so much so the Butler County commissioners gave them $750,000 in pandemic relief funds to help them and the local industry recover.

Kocher told the Journal-News they have spent $5,000 so far to attend additional trade shows to talk up the county and other efforts to bring more tourism to the county. The agency is financed through lodgings taxes and she said things are improving three years post-pandemic.

“We’re still definitely in a recovery mode there’s no doubt about that but every day we improve,” Kocher said. “Butler County is incredibly well positioned, we’re near lots of population, we have great access in and out, wonderful venues, great things to experience and all of those things are helping to support us in the recovery but we’re definitely on that recovery climb still.”

They came up with the popular Donut Trail treasure hunt program about eight years ago — since its inception, more than 34,000 people from all 50 states and 22 countries have completed the trail — and she said they have some things in the works for this year, she just isn’t ready to share just yet, “the organization has never been one to just rest on recent success we’re always continuing to innovate come up with new ways to market and sell Butler County.”