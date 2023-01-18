Transportation company closing Middletown location

Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations, according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio.

Facilities in Middletown, 1003 Forrer St., and Dayton, 4165 Wagner Ford Road, will be closed on Feb. 20, according to the company email. Four driver positions in Middletown and one in Dayton will be terminated and 68 total employees will lose their jobs. The other 63 employees are from Cincinnati, Columbus, Lima, Marysville, and Marion, according to the email.