Transportation company closing Middletown location

Layoffs are a result of a loss of contracts from CSX.

Four employees in Middletown are losing their jobs, according to a notice filed this month with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations, according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio.

Facilities in Middletown, 1003 Forrer St., and Dayton, 4165 Wagner Ford Road, will be closed on Feb. 20, according to the company email. Four driver positions in Middletown and one in Dayton will be terminated and 68 total employees will lose their jobs. The other 63 employees are from Cincinnati, Columbus, Lima, Marysville, and Marion, according to the email.

The permanent layoffs are a result of a loss of contracts from CSX, according to the company.

