Top local news for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The Animal Adoption Foundation will promote its cause with an 80′s-themed community block party fundraiser at the popular brewery, which has outdoor seating and allows customers to bring their dogs on leashes.

“This is a way for us to get out into the community, and let everyone know we’re here, and we’re having fun, and we would love for everyone to be a part of what we’re doing, and what we are doing is trying to raise money so that we can continue to save animals that have been abandoned, neglected or abused,” said Lacy Olander, assistant director, of the Animal Adoption Foundation.

Longtime funeral director, council member Jim Noonan ‘truly one of the finest people’

Caption James Noonan, a Hamilton funeral director for more than 50 years and City Council member, died May 2. He was 85. CONTRIBUTED Caption James Noonan, a Hamilton funeral director for more than 50 years and City Council member, died May 2. He was 85. CONTRIBUTED

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller called James Noonan “truly one of the finest people” he ever met.

“He didn’t talk a lot, but when he spoke to me, I listened,” said Moeller, who served on city council with Noonan. “He was just friendly to me. There were few finer gentlemen in the city.”

Noonan, owner and director of Webb Noonan Funeral Home for more than 50 years, died May 2 in his Hamilton residence. He was 85.

Fairfield’s Reagan Vanoss to be remembered on her ‘angelversary’

Caption Students at Fairfield West Elementary School are wearing purple today to remember Reagan Vanoss, 10, who died Tuesday night in an ATV accident. Caption Students at Fairfield West Elementary School are wearing purple today to remember Reagan Vanoss, 10, who died Tuesday night in an ATV accident.

Reagan Vanoss will be remembered by her Fairfield West Elementary family this afternoon as their “little Rey of Sunshine.”

Students and staff at River Road elementary school will honor Reagan at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to plant a tree in her memory on what school officials lovingly refer to as her “angelversary.”

“This tree will be a living tribute to a beautiful and generous spirit, an eternal memory that will continue to grow here at West, " said Carla Woeste, school secretary. “We all still struggle with her loss. Her mom has asked us to please keep saying her name ― Reagan, our little Rey of Sunshine.”

Fairfield hires new assistant city manager

Caption Butler County Human Resources Director Laura Murphy was hired to be the city of Fairfield's next assistant city manager. She starts on June 6, 2022. PROVIDED Caption Butler County Human Resources Director Laura Murphy was hired to be the city of Fairfield's next assistant city manager. She starts on June 6, 2022. PROVIDED

Fairfield scores another Butler County official to help lead the day-to-day operations.

Butler County Human Resources Director Laura Murphy will be Fairfield’s new assistant city manager. Her starting salary will be $120,000. Murphy worked with City Manager Scott Timmer during his brief tenure with the county as assistant county administrator in 2021.

“While at the county, I had the opportunity to work with a tremendous team of department heads. In that time, Laura and I worked closely on a variety of tasks, while developing a strong, mutual respect for each other,” said Timmer. “Additionally, we developed a rapport that allowed us to achieve common goals.”

Hamilton building to be redeveloped into hotel

Caption The nearest century old Anthony Wayne apartments will be converted into a boutique hotel, according to a $16 million plan by a Cincinnati based developer. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Caption The nearest century old Anthony Wayne apartments will be converted into a boutique hotel, according to a $16 million plan by a Cincinnati based developer. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

A downtown Hamilton apartment building has plans to be redeveloped back into its intended purpose: a hotel.

Vision Realty Group of Cincinnati is partnering with Lighthouse Hospitality Group, Inc., of St. Petersburg, FL, on a $16 million redevelopment of the Anthony Wayne Apartments and has reached a purchase agreement with the building’s owner. The plan is to turn the apartment building into a 54-room boutique hotel, said Vision Realty Group President Matt Olliges.

“The city of Hamilton exudes a tremendous vibrancy that we wanted to be a part of,” said the 20-year building and development industry veteran. “The hotel’s location will offer exceptional walkability to businesses, restaurants, and gathering places throughout downtown Hamilton and will be near the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and other attractions throughout the city and the region. We want to thank the city of Hamilton for its support of this exciting project.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

May Promenade showcases historic homes in Hamilton’s Dayton Lane Historic District

Caption Fifteen Historic homes on Dayton Street and Campbell Avenue participated in the Historic Dayton Lane 2009 May Promenade and Home Tour Sunday, May 17, 2009 in Hamilton, Ohio. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Fifteen Historic homes on Dayton Street and Campbell Avenue participated in the Historic Dayton Lane 2009 May Promenade and Home Tour Sunday, May 17, 2009 in Hamilton, Ohio. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

HAMILTON — On Sunday, guests will have a chance to take a horse-drawn trolley ride as they go back in time, surrounded by live music, antique bicyclers and impressive sights inside some of Hamilton’s homes, gardens and a house of worship during May Promenade.

“We are very excited about having the tour back. We haven’t had an event since 2018. Traditionally, we have it every other year, and 2020 just didn’t quite work out as you know,” said Dr. Tom Nye, chair of the event, in the Dayton Lane Historic District. Dr. Nye is also a Doctor of Optometry in town.

The event takes place in the area of Dayton Street and Campbell Avenue.

