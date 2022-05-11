Longtime funeral director, council member Jim Noonan ‘truly one of the finest people’

“When you first start out in the business, you bury acquaintances,” Noonan said in 2010. “But as you are going through life, you start burying friends and it takes more out of your system.”

After he retired from the funeral business, he opened Noonan’s party store.

He served on the Hamilton City Council (2001-2008) and as the vice mayor (2001-2004). He was a member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder, Hamilton Rotary Club where he was past president, and Masonic Lodge.

In 1994, Noonan funded the start of Encore Youth Theater.

He was a “family man” through and through, and a pillar of his community, his family said.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Noonan; three children, Diane Noonan, Mark (Tammy) Noonan, Tom (Jackie) Noonan; grandchildren, TJ (Abigail) Noonan, Chelsea Noonan, Brett Noonan, Annelise Noonan (Hunter Meece); great grandchildren, Kameron LaBoffe, Milly Noonan, and Thomas James Noonan III.