Longtime funeral director, council member Jim Noonan ‘truly one of the finest people’

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller called James Noonan “truly one of the finest people” he ever met.
“He didn’t talk a lot, but when he spoke to me, I listened,” said Moeller, who served on city council with Noonan. “He was just friendly to me. There were few finer gentlemen in the city.”
Noonan, owner and director of Webb Noonan Funeral Home for more than 50 years, died May 2 in his Hamilton residence. He was 85.
In 2010, Noonan was recognized by the Ohio Funeral Directors Association for his five decades service.
Since he was 13, he knew he was meant for the funeral business. A brief college stint training as a dentist showed him he liked what he was doing and he officially became a director in November 1959, joining what is now Webb-Noonan Funeral Home in 1967. He sold that business in 2000.
“When you first start out in the business, you bury acquaintances,” Noonan said in 2010. “But as you are going through life, you start burying friends and it takes more out of your system.”
After he retired from the funeral business, he opened Noonan’s party store.
He served on the Hamilton City Council (2001-2008) and as the vice mayor (2001-2004). He was a member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder, Hamilton Rotary Club where he was past president, and Masonic Lodge.
In 1994, Noonan funded the start of Encore Youth Theater.
He was a “family man” through and through, and a pillar of his community, his family said.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Noonan; three children, Diane Noonan, Mark (Tammy) Noonan, Tom (Jackie) Noonan; grandchildren, TJ (Abigail) Noonan, Chelsea Noonan, Brett Noonan, Annelise Noonan (Hunter Meece); great grandchildren, Kameron LaBoffe, Milly Noonan, and Thomas James Noonan III.
