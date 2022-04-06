Top local news for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

According to emails obtained by the Journal-News’ public records request, Lakota Board of Education member Darbi Boddy claims Superintendent Matt Miller is not responding to her queries about Critical Race Theory (CRT).

In a March 7 email, Boddy, who has alleged CRT lessons are taught in the district since joining the board in January, asks Miller for his definition of CRT.

READ THE FULL STORY

Groundbreaking celebrates $50M luxury apartment complex going in heart of West Chester

Caption HILLS Properties has broken ground on The Residences at Clocktower, a 326-unit luxury, multi-family community being built in West Chester Twp. that will offer residents unrivaled convenience with easy access to local dining, shopping, and entertainment. RENDERING/CONTRIBUTED Caption HILLS Properties has broken ground on The Residences at Clocktower, a 326-unit luxury, multi-family community being built in West Chester Twp. that will offer residents unrivaled convenience with easy access to local dining, shopping, and entertainment. RENDERING/CONTRIBUTED

Area officials dug shovels into soggy ground Tuesday as the start of a long-awaited, $50 million residential project in heart of West Chester Twp.’s central Clock Tower area was celebrated.

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of township officials for the coming 326-unit luxury, multi-family community, which developers said is planned to open in the spring of 2023.

The upscale community is being built by HILLS Properties, which also built another major Union Centre Blvd interchange area residential community — The Savoy — on the other, eastern side of the Interstate 75 interchange that is one of the region’s booming economic areas.

READ THE FULL STORY

Republican Senate candidates take off gloves, but throw no punches during debate at Miami University

Caption Miami University and WLWT hosted the Ohio U.S. Senate Primary Republican candidate debate Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Harry T. Wilks Theatre inside Armstrong Student Center on the Miami University campus in Oxford. Candidates, left to right, Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance an Matt Dolan participated in the debate moderated by WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Miami University and WLWT hosted the Ohio U.S. Senate Primary Republican candidate debate Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Harry T. Wilks Theatre inside Armstrong Student Center on the Miami University campus in Oxford. Candidates, left to right, Jane Timken, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance an Matt Dolan participated in the debate moderated by WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

OXFORD — The five Ohio Republican candidates for U.S. Senate took shots at their opponents and the Biden Administration throughout the one-hour debate Tuesday night at Armstrong Student Center’s Wilks Theatre on Miami University’s campus.

But at least there were no physical confrontations.

The debate that was broadcast live on WLWT News 5 featured the candidates for the Republican nomination ― Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton names new girls basketball coach

Caption Ciera George Caption Ciera George

Hamilton City Schools announced Ciera George as the Hamilton High School girls basketball coach Tuesday, pending board of education approval in June.

A 2015 Colerain graduate, George was a three-year varsity student-athlete with the Cardinals. She played two years at Mount St. Joseph University and coached four years at Colerain as the freshmen and junior varsity head coach, according to a news release.

George coaches Amateur Athletic Union basketball in the spring and summer for Cincy Cardinals, an organization she started in 2018.

READ THE FULL STORY

Middletown man defrauds IRS; owes $725K and is sentenced to prison

Caption Potter Stewart United States Courthouse, Cincinnati. Caption Potter Stewart United States Courthouse, Cincinnati.

A Middletown man will have to pay more than $725,000 in restitution to the IRS and will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

David Keith Fraley, 55, was sentenced in U.S. District Court. The sentence includes 30 months behind bars.

The Department of Justice said Fraley halted deposits of his income once the IRS started levying his bank accounts. He evaded taxes from 2009 to 2012, documents show.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to Kings Island in 1973

Caption The cast of "Brady Bunch" filmed an episode of the popular TV show in August 1973. Credit: file/Cox news service Credit: file/Cox news service Caption The cast of "Brady Bunch" filmed an episode of the popular TV show in August 1973. Credit: file/Cox news service Credit: file/Cox news service

Nearly 50 years later, it’s hard to forget when “The Brady Bunch” filmed an episode called “The Cincinnati Kids” at Kings Island.

Episode No. 106 of the show was filmed from Aug. 20-24, 1973 and premiered on ABC on Nov. 23, 1973.

The popular episode featured stars Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen and Ann B. Davis searching the amusement park for Mike Brady’s (played by Reed) architectural drawings for a park expansion project.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS