Hamilton names new girls basketball coach

“I’m really looking forward to growing and developing with the girls in the program,” George said. “The GMC is stiff competition, but we’re ready to come out and surprise a lot of people with how hard we’re about to work. I’m excited to see how the community rallies and support our girls program.”

She is scheduled to be approved as the new head coach in June along with the fall 2022 coaches.

“Ciera’s passion and knowledge of basketball leaves little doubt that she will have an immediate positive impact on the Hamilton girls basketball program,” the school district said. “We look forward to having her lead our girls basketball program for many years to come.”