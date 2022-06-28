Top local news for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

It kicks off with a 3-day festival in West Chester Twp. called Taps, Tastes and Tunes. The event is Friday through Sunday at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and features popular local bands, vendors and fireworks.

Those who attend may also tour the VOA Museum.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton man charged in child pornography investigation

Combined Shape Caption On Monday, June 27, 2022, Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed Brandon Keith Marlow, 36 years old from Hamilton, Ohio. After a lengthy investigation, detectives charged Marlow with 3 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and 1 count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments. Combined Shape Caption On Monday, June 27, 2022, Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed Brandon Keith Marlow, 36 years old from Hamilton, Ohio. After a lengthy investigation, detectives charged Marlow with 3 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and 1 count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

A Hamilton man was arrested Monday on child pornography and drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, was charged after a lengthy investigation and an interview by sheriff’s detectives. Marlow is charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. There will likely be more charges as the investigation continues, detectives said.

Marlow was arraigned Tuesday in Hamilton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $75,000. He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lakota digital learning teacher wins national honor

Combined Shape Caption An international digital learning organization has named a Lakota Schools teacher as one their top, rising stars in classroom innovation. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a nonprofit focusing on accelerating innovation in education, picked Lakota Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson as one of America’s “20 Teachers To Watch.” Carlson is pictured at the ISTE conference this week in New Orleans. (Contributed Photo\Journal-News) Combined Shape Caption An international digital learning organization has named a Lakota Schools teacher as one their top, rising stars in classroom innovation. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a nonprofit focusing on accelerating innovation in education, picked Lakota Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson as one of America’s “20 Teachers To Watch.” Carlson is pictured at the ISTE conference this week in New Orleans. (Contributed Photo\Journal-News)

A national digital learning organization has named a Lakota Schools teacher as a rising star in classroom innovation in America.

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a nonprofit focusing on accelerating innovation in education, picked Lakota Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson, as one of America’s “20 Teachers To Watch.”

Lakota officials recently announced Carlson’s honors, and she and Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller and other district officials are attending the ISTE conference in New Orleans this week.

READ THE FULL STORY

Jury seated in trial of man accused of pouring hot oil on sleeping woman, baby

Combined Shape Caption Michael Maloney, right, with attorney Ched Peck, appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022 on charges in connection with pouring hot oil on a woman and child. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Michael Maloney, right, with attorney Ched Peck, appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022 on charges in connection with pouring hot oil on a woman and child. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A jury has been seated in the Butler County Common Pleas Court trial for a man accused of throwing hot oil on a woman and baby as they slept in a Hamilton home three days before Christmas.

Michael Maloney, 42, of Hamilton, is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault for the Dec. 21, 2021, incident.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Maloney offered to plead guilty as charged if the repeat violent offender specification was removed. The prosecution agreed and he was expected to change his plea during a May court hearing. But Maloney changed his mind.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental health fees

Combined Shape Caption The Miami University Board of Trustees recently approved tuition hikes for new, in-state and out-of-state students student starting fall semester classes in August. The tuition increases will also impact new students attending classes at Miami's regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown. (File Photo\Journal-News) Combined Shape Caption The Miami University Board of Trustees recently approved tuition hikes for new, in-state and out-of-state students student starting fall semester classes in August. The tuition increases will also impact new students attending classes at Miami's regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown. (File Photo\Journal-News)

OXFORD — During the last meeting of the fiscal and academic year, Miami University’s governing board approved a 4.6% in-state tuition fee for students starting in August for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Miami Board Trustees last week also raised tuition for out-of-state students starting classes for the first time in August by 3% with both increases being attributed to cost inflation and new mental health fees, school officials noted in a recently released statement.

New, in-state students attending Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown will also see the 4.6% tuition hike along with the 3% non-Ohio resident increase.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

VOA Museum to host Taps, Tastes, and Tunes on Fourth of July weekend

Combined Shape Caption Taps, Tastes, and Tunes presented by Miller Lite and T-Mobile will be July 1 through July 3. Free admission. CONTRIBUTED/KEMBA CREDIT UNION Combined Shape Caption Taps, Tastes, and Tunes presented by Miller Lite and T-Mobile will be July 1 through July 3. Free admission. CONTRIBUTED/KEMBA CREDIT UNION

A three-day festival will bring together a variety of food, beverages and music that will be capped off with a fireworks celebration on Sunday as West Chester celebrates Independence Day.

Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes is presented by Miller Lite, and T-Mobile and will be at The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

“We’re really excited about this year’s event. On Sun., July 3, right before the West Chester Twp. Fireworks, which kick off at 10 p.m. that evening, we are going to have the Naked Karate Girls perform from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. We’re thrilled about that. Obviously, they have a great reputation around here, and they do all the biggest events around town, so we’re excited about them opening up for our even bigger act, the Spin Doctors, who will headline the event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., said David Wertheim, event manager for ColdIron Enterprises Inc.

READ THE FULL STORY