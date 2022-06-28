Top local news for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Butler County Fourth of July events: What you need to know
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
This weekend is a time many locals will celebrate Independence Day, and the area is offering plenty of events for families and people of all ages.
It kicks off with a 3-day festival in West Chester Twp. called Taps, Tastes and Tunes. The event is Friday through Sunday at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and features popular local bands, vendors and fireworks.
Those who attend may also tour the VOA Museum.
Hamilton man charged in child pornography investigation
A Hamilton man was arrested Monday on child pornography and drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, was charged after a lengthy investigation and an interview by sheriff’s detectives. Marlow is charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. There will likely be more charges as the investigation continues, detectives said.
Marlow was arraigned Tuesday in Hamilton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $75,000. He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.
Lakota digital learning teacher wins national honor
A national digital learning organization has named a Lakota Schools teacher as a rising star in classroom innovation in America.
The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a nonprofit focusing on accelerating innovation in education, picked Lakota Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson, as one of America’s “20 Teachers To Watch.”
Lakota officials recently announced Carlson’s honors, and she and Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller and other district officials are attending the ISTE conference in New Orleans this week.
Jury seated in trial of man accused of pouring hot oil on sleeping woman, baby
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
A jury has been seated in the Butler County Common Pleas Court trial for a man accused of throwing hot oil on a woman and baby as they slept in a Hamilton home three days before Christmas.
Michael Maloney, 42, of Hamilton, is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault for the Dec. 21, 2021, incident.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Maloney offered to plead guilty as charged if the repeat violent offender specification was removed. The prosecution agreed and he was expected to change his plea during a May court hearing. But Maloney changed his mind.
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental health fees
OXFORD — During the last meeting of the fiscal and academic year, Miami University’s governing board approved a 4.6% in-state tuition fee for students starting in August for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Miami Board Trustees last week also raised tuition for out-of-state students starting classes for the first time in August by 3% with both increases being attributed to cost inflation and new mental health fees, school officials noted in a recently released statement.
New, in-state students attending Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown will also see the 4.6% tuition hike along with the 3% non-Ohio resident increase.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
VOA Museum to host Taps, Tastes, and Tunes on Fourth of July weekend
A three-day festival will bring together a variety of food, beverages and music that will be capped off with a fireworks celebration on Sunday as West Chester celebrates Independence Day.
Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes is presented by Miller Lite, and T-Mobile and will be at The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.
“We’re really excited about this year’s event. On Sun., July 3, right before the West Chester Twp. Fireworks, which kick off at 10 p.m. that evening, we are going to have the Naked Karate Girls perform from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. We’re thrilled about that. Obviously, they have a great reputation around here, and they do all the biggest events around town, so we’re excited about them opening up for our even bigger act, the Spin Doctors, who will headline the event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., said David Wertheim, event manager for ColdIron Enterprises Inc.