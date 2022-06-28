Lakota digital learning teacher wins national honor

“We are thrilled to have an ISTE 20 to Watch educator at Lakota,” said Miller. “Mrs. Carlson is an exemplary teacher and a leader in our schools. Her passion for education comes shining through.”

Since Miller’s hiring in 2017, Lakota has made sweeping modernizations of digital classroom technology and instructional lessons including the provision of free learning laptops to most grades and a Cyber Academy for high school students seeking training for possible employment in America’s booming cyber security industries.

Miller has won national acclaim, as has Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., for his many reform efforts and for his leadership in adopting digital learning in the traditional classroom.

Carlson joined Lakota in 2000 and become an “innovation specialist” in 2018 working with many teachers throughout the 24-building school system.

Lakota officials said through her ISTE certification, Carlson has connected with educators throughout the world who share a passion for being innovative in their instructional strategies and use of technology.

“In my 22 years of teaching, it has been exciting to learn ever-changing, innovative ways to provide instructional support for my fellow teachers and our students,” she said. “I am thrilled to represent Lakota Schools and humbled to be included in the company of talented international educators.”

Woodland’s principal, John Wise, said Carlson “works tirelessly to ensure our teachers have what they need to be as innovative and impactful as possible for our (students).”

“Her drive to make the teaching and learning the best it can be at Woodland has a direct, positive impact on our students and their future,” said Wise.