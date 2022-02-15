Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Kendra Decaille also was charged with reasonable control, the accident report said. She told police she drank about two shots of an alcoholic beverage.

She crashed her 2020 Nissan Sentra into a pole around 3:15 a.m. near Verity Parkway and First Avenue, police said.

All seven Butler County judges recuse from hearing auditor’s criminal case

Caption All seven Butler County Common Pleas Judges have recued from the criminal bribery case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds. SUBMITTED Credit: JONTHALER.COM Credit: JONTHALER.COM Caption All seven Butler County Common Pleas Judges have recued from the criminal bribery case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds. SUBMITTED Credit: JONTHALER.COM Credit: JONTHALER.COM

All seven Butler County Common Pleas judges have recused themselves from the felony criminal case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds.

The notice of recusal signed by the judges happened Tuesday with the clerk of courts office. An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday before Judge Jennifer McElfresh, but that has been vacated, according to court records.

A visiting judge will be appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case that includes both felony and misdemeanor charges. That request will be made by Administrative Judge Keith Spaeth.

Lakota considers changing mask policies, expanding board’s power over curricula

Caption The governing board of the 17,000-student Lakota school system discussed during its Monday meeting whether to change is student mask policies and expand the board's power over reviewing curricula in the wake of some parents' complaints about some classroom lessons pertaining to racial issues. The board took no vote on proposed resolutions. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Caption The governing board of the 17,000-student Lakota school system discussed during its Monday meeting whether to change is student mask policies and expand the board's power over reviewing curricula in the wake of some parents' complaints about some classroom lessons pertaining to racial issues. The board took no vote on proposed resolutions. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Lakota Local Schools’ student mask policy needs updating, said school officials, but school board members differ on how it should change or whether it should exist at this point.

During Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, members engaged in a lengthy and sometimes contentious discussion on a proposed policy change, with one board member saying the board should have no authority to require or recommend masks.

Board member Darbi Boddy argued against members wielding the authority on student masking, which she contends belongs only to local and state health officials and not to local school boards.

More space needed for larger Butler County trials; construction has started

Caption Construction is underway on the fourth floor of court wing of the Government Services Center to combine two courtroom to one space for large trials. LAUREN PACK/STAFF Caption Construction is underway on the fourth floor of court wing of the Government Services Center to combine two courtroom to one space for large trials. LAUREN PACK/STAFF

Construction is underway on the fourth floor of the court wing of the Government Services Center to combine two courtrooms to one space for large trials.

The Butler County Common Pleas general division has seven judges occupying the third and fourth floors of the wing. All the judges have their own courtrooms, chambers and offices. There is also a small courtroom on the third floor often used by magistrates, and until a few weeks ago, two small visiting judges courtrooms.

By the end of March, those visiting judges’ courtrooms will be transformed into one large courtroom with updated technology, including an audio system and monitors.

‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s meeting

Caption A recent, online Zoom meeting of Mason High School's Black Student Union was hacked, say school officials, by racist messages and profanity. An investigation has shown the meeting sabotage appears to come from computer hackers outside the region and perhaps outside the country, say school officials. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption A recent, online Zoom meeting of Mason High School's Black Student Union was hacked, say school officials, by racist messages and profanity. An investigation has shown the meeting sabotage appears to come from computer hackers outside the region and perhaps outside the country, say school officials. (File Photo\Journal-News)

An area Black high school group’s recent online meeting was sabotaged by racist messages, said school officials.

Mason High Schools’ Black Student Union, was conducting an online Zoom meeting on Friday when their group broadcast was infiltrated by outside computer hackers who posted “profanity, gory video images, and the N-word,” said Mason school officials.

The “Zoom bombing,” said school officials appeared to have originated outside the region and the country, coming from multiple sources.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Lane Libraries center has teen space, VR, 3D-printers and more for public use

Caption Matt Benzing feeds material to start a project on a 3D printer Tuesday at the Lane Library Community Technology Center in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Matt Benzing feeds material to start a project on a 3D printer Tuesday at the Lane Library Community Technology Center in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Lane Libraries Community Technology Center, located at 228 Court St. in Hamilton, offers community members a high-tech collaborative space to work, play and create.

“It’s a wonderful space full of really cool maker equipment and user experiences. There is also programming at the Community Technology Center,” said Carrie Mancuso, public relations manager at The Lane Libraries.

The Community Technology Center is equipped with public-use computers (both PC and Mac), a Makerspace, high-end software, a VR headset, 3D printers, a Glowforge laser cutter, Wi-Fi, and much more. The new location is a 5,500 square-foot facility, doubling the size of the Tech Center.

