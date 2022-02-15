Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Dayton woman charged with OVI in crash that closed Middletown intersection
A 22-year-old Dayton woman was charged with OVI after she crashed into a power pole and knocked out the power Tuesday morning in downtown Middletown, according to police.
Kendra Decaille also was charged with reasonable control, the accident report said. She told police she drank about two shots of an alcoholic beverage.
She crashed her 2020 Nissan Sentra into a pole around 3:15 a.m. near Verity Parkway and First Avenue, police said.
All seven Butler County judges recuse from hearing auditor’s criminal case
Credit: JONTHALER.COM
All seven Butler County Common Pleas judges have recused themselves from the felony criminal case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds.
The notice of recusal signed by the judges happened Tuesday with the clerk of courts office. An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday before Judge Jennifer McElfresh, but that has been vacated, according to court records.
A visiting judge will be appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case that includes both felony and misdemeanor charges. That request will be made by Administrative Judge Keith Spaeth.
Lakota considers changing mask policies, expanding board’s power over curricula
Lakota Local Schools’ student mask policy needs updating, said school officials, but school board members differ on how it should change or whether it should exist at this point.
During Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, members engaged in a lengthy and sometimes contentious discussion on a proposed policy change, with one board member saying the board should have no authority to require or recommend masks.
Board member Darbi Boddy argued against members wielding the authority on student masking, which she contends belongs only to local and state health officials and not to local school boards.
More space needed for larger Butler County trials; construction has started
Construction is underway on the fourth floor of the court wing of the Government Services Center to combine two courtrooms to one space for large trials.
The Butler County Common Pleas general division has seven judges occupying the third and fourth floors of the wing. All the judges have their own courtrooms, chambers and offices. There is also a small courtroom on the third floor often used by magistrates, and until a few weeks ago, two small visiting judges courtrooms.
By the end of March, those visiting judges’ courtrooms will be transformed into one large courtroom with updated technology, including an audio system and monitors.
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s meeting
An area Black high school group’s recent online meeting was sabotaged by racist messages, said school officials.
Mason High Schools’ Black Student Union, was conducting an online Zoom meeting on Friday when their group broadcast was infiltrated by outside computer hackers who posted “profanity, gory video images, and the N-word,” said Mason school officials.
The “Zoom bombing,” said school officials appeared to have originated outside the region and the country, coming from multiple sources.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Lane Libraries center has teen space, VR, 3D-printers and more for public use
The Lane Libraries Community Technology Center, located at 228 Court St. in Hamilton, offers community members a high-tech collaborative space to work, play and create.
“It’s a wonderful space full of really cool maker equipment and user experiences. There is also programming at the Community Technology Center,” said Carrie Mancuso, public relations manager at The Lane Libraries.
The Community Technology Center is equipped with public-use computers (both PC and Mac), a Makerspace, high-end software, a VR headset, 3D printers, a Glowforge laser cutter, Wi-Fi, and much more. The new location is a 5,500 square-foot facility, doubling the size of the Tech Center.