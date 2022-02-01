Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Sara’s House, at Third and High streets, will occupy a 577-square foot space in Mill 2.

The store “has unique products and style making them a perfect fit by bringing new items that are only found at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill location,” says a blog post by Spooky Nook.

Ross Local School District announces financial shortfall, will make cuts

Caption Officials at Ross Schools recently announced the district is facing a projected budget deficit in a few years. The district, which is one of the top academic performers in Butler County, has forecast a $1.1 million shortfall for the 2023-2024 school year. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Caption Officials at Ross Schools recently announced the district is facing a projected budget deficit in a few years. The district, which is one of the top academic performers in Butler County, has forecast a $1.1 million shortfall for the 2023-2024 school year. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

One of Butler County’s most consistent, top-academic performing districts is facing a financial shortfall in a few years, said school officials.

“After reviewing the November five-year forecast, our administrative team has made some very difficult decisions. It is apparent that we are spending more money than we are receiving to the tune of approximately $1.7 million per year,” wrote Ross Local School District officials in a recently released statement.

“This is mainly due to the state funding formula as we saw a minimal increase in revenue, while expenses continue to rise. Last school year we saved $600,000 in personnel costs with staff who left the district and new hire replacements. This year, our goal is to save an additional $700,000 in personnel and purchased services reductions to help alleviate this deficit.”

Event to raise awareness of Hamilton woman missing for 2 months

Caption Have you seen Kara Hyde? She has been missing since Dec. 5. Hamilton Police looking for information on her whereabouts. HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT Caption Have you seen Kara Hyde? She has been missing since Dec. 5. Hamilton Police looking for information on her whereabouts. HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

On the two-month anniversary of the day her daughter disappeared, a Hamilton mother plans to make some noise and make sure everyone knows Kara Hyde’s face.

Last month, Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. She went went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand Boulevard at about 2 p.m. that day.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18. Lisa Hyde said there are plenty of rumors about what happened to her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, but no sightings, and her social media has gone silent.

Free COVID-19 tests coming to Middletown Schools

Caption The governing board of the 6,300-student Middletown Schools has approved a mandatory mask order extention for students and staffers from Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. (pictured) during a meeting Monday. School officials pointed to teacher, staffer and school parent survey results showing many supported such an action during the recent surge in COVID-19 Omicron variation infections in the region. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Caption The governing board of the 6,300-student Middletown Schools has approved a mandatory mask order extention for students and staffers from Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. (pictured) during a meeting Monday. School officials pointed to teacher, staffer and school parent survey results showing many supported such an action during the recent surge in COVID-19 Omicron variation infections in the region. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Thousands of COVID-19 tests have arrived and will soon be available to Middletown School students and their families at no cost.

City school officials said the tests, which become available next week at the district’s 10 schools, are voluntary and those students who test positive for COVID-19 will not be identified, according to an announcement from district leaders.

“When we surveyed our staff and families earlier this month (January), we found that the majority of both groups were interested in optional testing in the schools,” said Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.

Police looking for missing West Chester man

Caption Alexander Enslen WEST CHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT Caption Alexander Enslen WEST CHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

West Chester Police need help locating a missing man last seen early Monday morning.

Alexander Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

PHOTOS: Cincinnati area glows orange for Bengals

Caption The glow of orange lights, signs, billboards and more were visible in Cincinnati early Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals making it to the Superbowl. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption The glow of orange lights, signs, billboards and more were visible in Cincinnati early Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals making it to the Superbowl. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The glow of orange lights, signs, billboards and more were visible in Cincinnati early Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals making it to the Superbowl. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

