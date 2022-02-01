Ross Local School District announces financial shortfall, will make cuts

One of Butler County’s most consistent, top-academic performing districts is facing a financial shortfall in a few years, said school officials.
“After reviewing the November five-year forecast, our administrative team has made some very difficult decisions. It is apparent that we are spending more money than we are receiving to the tune of approximately $1.7 million per year,” wrote Ross Local School District officials in a recently released statement.
“This is mainly due to the state funding formula as we saw a minimal increase in revenue, while expenses continue to rise. Last school year we saved $600,000 in personnel costs with staff who left the district and new hire replacements. This year, our goal is to save an additional $700,000 in personnel and purchased services reductions to help alleviate this deficit.”
Ross officials, however, added “these cuts will not solve our problem, but they allow us to maintain a positive cash balance for a longer period of time.”
“Our goal is to minimize the impact of reductions on the safety of our students and the learning environment.
The district has projected operating budget deficit of more than $1.1 million beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
The district’s annual operating budget is about $27 million.
In December the Ohio Department of Education alerted Ross officials that based on its five-year forecast a “potential for deficit exists.”
“The department considers your district to be in a precautionary financial state,” ODE officials wrote.
There has been some inaccurate information on social media” regarding its financial status.
“We are not cutting all of our security officers. For the 2022-23 school year, we will have four experienced school security officers covering five buildings with three buildings on one campus.
Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle said despite the budget cuts “we strive to continue our academic excellence.”
The 2,600-student district, which was once a rural and now is a largely suburban district, has consistently been one of Butler County’s top performers academically. And Ross High School has regularly been cited in national publications as one of the best in southwest Ohio and among those statewide.
“Like many school districts in Ohio, we have some challenges ahead of us. I am asking for you to partner with us in learning the facts regarding our finances. We have established various venues to aid in this,” said Konkle, referring to more Ross budget information available to the public on the district’s website.
“Ohio’s new education funding formula provides less money than the previous formula. Ross will receive about $1 million less over the next two years than we would have under the previous formula,” school officials said.
