Free COVID-19 tests coming to Middletown Schools

District officials said the tests were provided through Operation Extended Testing (OpET) and the federal government is making the Abbott BinaxNOW professional version (i.e., on-site administration) available for schools throughout the country.

“Middletown City Schools was identified as one of the districts that could benefit from this effort,” school officials said.

Middletown Schools employ about 750 teachers, administrators and non-instructional staffers. The district recently returned to mandatory masks for students and staff in the wake of the recent COVID-19 Omicron surge hitting the region.

Elizabeth Beadle, spokeswoman for the city schools, said the Ohio Department of Health is also providing tests for students for their households should they test positive.

Each student household will be provided with two free tests as long as supplies last, Beadle said.

School officials said they will have a testing team made up of nurses and health professionals to administer the rapid tests.

If a parent or guardian “opts-in” for regular testing, the student will be tested during the school day.

“Regular screening is an effective method for slowing the spread of the disease and may assist in identifying potential outbreaks early. Parents and guardians will also have the option to opt-in for symptomatic testing if a student develops symptoms of COVID-19 while at school.”

Jackie Phillips Carter, city of Middletown health commissioner, noted in the announcement: “Although policies and protocols may change, we all know what to do to keep our staff, our children, and our families safe.”

“Any public health mitigation strategies put in place and/or kept in place will do just that. The ability to test offers yet another layer of protection against the potential spread of Covid virus,” Carter said.