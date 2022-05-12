Top local news for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Sweden Creme, 2047 Pleasant Ave., is known for its Dole Whips and Dixie Burgers, posted on Facebook this week the seasonal shop will not open this season. “It was a tough decision but (a) necessary one. Our deepest apologies to all of our loyal customers who stood by us,” according to a Facebook post. Just two months earlier, the Sweden Creme owner had planned to open mid-April, according to another Facebook post.

Owner Teddy Young couldn’t be reached for comment but told the Journal-News in 2019 he had wanted to expand into a second location.

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton stabbing at birthday party

Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio is booked in the Butler County Jail.

A woman has been booked in the Butler County Jail on charges connected to the deadly May 7 stabbing at a girl’s quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice for the incident that killed 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz of Hamilton, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. She also has a holder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

Three others suffered stab wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Top professional players are converging on ‘Pickleball Capital of Ohio’

The courts of the Middletown Pickleball Association will be packed the next four days when some of the world's best players on are town.

MIDDLETOWN — When Stanley Volkens introduced pickleball to the Middletown community in 2006, he had “no idea” what the future would hold.

Now, 16 years later, Middletown is known as the “Pickleball Capital of Ohio” because it has 18 courts, the most in one location in the state.

Volkens, 92, joked that he put up the ‘capital’ sign years ago at the courts and “nobody ever took it down.”

Family Day on the Farm: Niedermans host event for children to see animals

Photos from The Power of the Purse wine tasting at Niederman Farms in Liberty Twp. Tuesday, May 17, 2011.

LIBERTY TWP. — Families will have an opportunity to make memories and a have a fun day on the farm at Niederman Family Farm.

“Everyone is looking forward to an activity that’s stress-free, laid-back, fun for the kids, and making a memory, and we know that making memories are so important. The last couple of years, that’s something we lost is our ability to make memories with our families. So, we are thrilled that we are back to be able to make those memories,” said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the director of fun at Niederman Family Farm.

Family Day on the Farm will take place two Saturdays in a row.

Man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Fairfield crash

Caption police lights Caption police lights

A man is facing an aggravated vehicular charge for a January crash in Fairfield that killed a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.

Juan Orozco-Garcia, 36, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury on the second-degree felony charge along with operating a vehicle under the influence for the Jan. 3 crash that killed 37-year-old Sergio Ramirez of Fairfield.

The crash happened about 3:10 a.m. on Port Union Road in Fairfield. According to the accident report, Orozco-Garcia was traveling west on Port Union, lost control and ran off the left side of the road, struck a gas line, a culvert, overturned and struck an excavator. Ramirez was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

More than 4,000 Miami University students to graduate in first large ceremony since before pandemic

Caption Miami University trustees are considering a 2 percent increase for out-of-state undergraduate and graduate tuition. The increase will put non-Ohio resident tuition at $30,232, or $592 more. Caption Miami University trustees are considering a 2 percent increase for out-of-state undergraduate and graduate tuition. The increase will put non-Ohio resident tuition at $30,232, or $592 more.

OXFORD — Nearly 4,300 degrees will be awarded in the first large commencement ceremony for Miami University graduates since 2019. The ceremony is set for Saturday at Yager Stadium.

Currently, the event is not ticketed and there is no limit on the number of guests each graduate could have, Miami University officials said. The ceremony is expected to last between an hour and a half and two hours.

Degrees to be awarded include 105 certificates, 97 associates, 3630 bachelor’s, 409 master’s and 12 doctorates, for a total of 4,254.

