Family Day on the Farm: Niedermans host event for children to see animals

LIBERTY TWP. — Families will have an opportunity to make memories and a have a fun day on the farm at Niederman Family Farm.
“Everyone is looking forward to an activity that’s stress-free, laid-back, fun for the kids, and making a memory, and we know that making memories are so important. The last couple of years, that’s something we lost is our ability to make memories with our families. So, we are thrilled that we are back to be able to make those memories,” said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the director of fun at Niederman Family Farm.
Family Day on the Farm will take place two Saturdays in a row.
“Families will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of a farm, and it’s a great event for all ages,” Niederman said.
A spring visit will include hours of fun on the farm. Children will be able to go to the barn, see the animals, and learn things like how to milk a cow, about the life of a bee and pollination, and healthy eating. Visitors can also visit the two play areas, go through the hay maze, and jump on the jumping pillow. Families may bring a lunch and have a picnic in the pavilion, too.
“It is so important for our family to let other families and children know where our food and fiber comes from. It’s really great to make that connection with kids when they come to the farm, so they understand how important farmers are to our daily lives,” Niederman said.
This is our heritage. For four generations, our family has been here at Niederman Family Farm, and we want to educate the community about the importance of agriculture, so our family can continue the heritage that we’ve started, she said.
“Often, when the parents come out of the barn, they are as awestruck as the kids,” Niederman said. “The adults enjoy visiting the farm as much as the kids do.”
Spring Farm Visits are also now being offered through May 27 for groups, such as schools, pre-schools and daycares, (These visits are also available during the week.) For more information, or to make a reservation, Email Niederman@fuse.net. Group tickets may also be purchased online for $10 each at niedermanfamilyfarm.com.
How to go
What: Family Day on the Farm
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday and May 21
Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.
Admission: Ticketed event. Tickets are $10 per person (plus a small service fee, per ticket).
More info: Visit niedermanfamilyfarm.com or call (513) 779-6184
About the Author