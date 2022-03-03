Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022

Images shared on Facebook by Vice Mayor Michael Ryan show an artist’s rendering for the national coffee chain to be located at 105 N. Erie Blvd., a 1.25-acre parcel owned by Ed and Karen Larkin, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. The Larkins own the Rose Automotive land across the street.

The plan is to construct a 2,265-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-thru, which is projected to cost $1 million, according to documents submitted to the city’s planning department by Compton Addy Commercial Real Estate. The plans show the proposed building oriented on the northern end of the site, nearest to Walgreens at the corner of Ohio 4 and High Street.

2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month

Caption Diamond Cox and Nichole Roberts both overdosed in separate incidents at the Butler County jail. CONTRIBUTED Caption Diamond Cox and Nichole Roberts both overdosed in separate incidents at the Butler County jail. CONTRIBUTED

Two women overdosed at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office last month and were treated by paramedics there, according to the BCSO.

On Feb. 5, a corrections officer conducting visitation in the BCSO lobby became concerned about a woman waiting to visit an inmate who was staring blankly at the wall and rambling incoherently.

When the correction officer could not get the woman’s attention to direct her to the visitation booth, the woman went unconscious and slumped over on her knees, according to deputies.

Spooky Nook Sports project in Hamilton gets $6.4M in Ohio tax credits

Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Spooky Nook Sport Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the river side with feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works and unique retails spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Spooky Nook Sport Champion Mill, the multi-use sports, hotel, dining and convention space, on N. B Street in Hamilton. Mill 2 on the river side with feature over 200 hotel rooms, multiple meeting and event spaces for large and small events, Forklift & Palate restaurant, hotel bar, Municipal Brew Works and unique retails spaces including local Petals & Wicks and Sara's House. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will receive more than $6.4 million in state tax credits for the redevelopment project of the former Champion Paper Mill company. The redevelopment project consists of 1.2 million square feet, half encompassing a multi-use sport and event complex. The other half includes a convention center and hotel, which features 233 rooms.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created as a result of Spooky Nook, and will spur other developments, such as anticipated hotels.

Butler County was the only southwest Ohio project to receive state support through the new Transformational Mixed-Used Development Program created in the 133rd Ohio General Assembly and became effective in 2021. Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said the city is fortunate to be the lone community in the Cincinnati MSA to receive the tax credit.

Middletown Police: Teen charged in bomb threat at BMV that was a ‘swatting’ dare

Caption The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle deputy registrars office on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton reopened in May with a new deputy registrar and staff of employees. Caption The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle deputy registrars office on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton reopened in May with a new deputy registrar and staff of employees.

A teen has been charged for allegedly making a bomb threat last month that caused the evacuation of a busy Middletown shopping center.

A person called the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1 stating there was a bomb in building..

Officers evacuated the BMV, Family Dollar, NCY3 and Outside Cut School of Barbering, which are all located in the center. People parked in the lot also were told move vehicles.

Middletown council gives holiday event $86K to offset electric; organizers hope for ‘bigger, better’ festival in 2022

Caption Middletown City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to award more than $86,000 to organizers of Holiday Whopla to offset the cost of installing electric to power the ice staking rink. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Middletown City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to award more than $86,000 to organizers of Holiday Whopla to offset the cost of installing electric to power the ice staking rink. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Avinne Kiser walked out of City Council Chambers Tuesday night looking and sounding like a kid on Christmas morning.

A few minutes earlier, she received an early Christmas present when Middletown City Council voted 4-1 for City Manager Jim Palenick to award Middletown Holiday Whopla $86,759 to cover the costs associated with unanticipated electric infrastructure that was needed to support the community ice rink on the downtown Swallen’s lot.

Since the equipment was installed on a city-owned lot, it will be available for municipal purposes moving forward, according to the city.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Madison Schools’ residents to see rare income tax option on ballot

Caption Residents in the Madison Schools system will be deciding on a rarely used school financing tax in May. Those living in the school district are being asked to approve a 1% income tax for the 1,600-student school system. Locally and statewide, school income tax issues are far less common than school property tax millage ballot issues. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Residents in the Madison Schools system will be deciding on a rarely used school financing tax in May. Those living in the school district are being asked to approve a 1% income tax for the 1,600-student school system. Locally and statewide, school income tax issues are far less common than school property tax millage ballot issues. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Residents in the Madison Schools system will be deciding on a rarely used school financing tax ballot issue in May.

Those living in the school district are being asked to approve a 1% income tax to raise $2.4 million annually for the 1,600-student school system just west of Middletown.

Locally and statewide, school income tax issues are far less common than school property tax millage ballot issues.

