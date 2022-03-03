Middletown council gives holiday event $86K to offset electric; organizers hope for ‘bigger, better’ festival in 2022

During citizen comments Tuesday night, several residents spoke in favor of the holiday event, including Kris Kringle dressed in a Santa Claus suit. He called Middletown “a Christmas city” and warned anyone voting against the ordinance would land on his “naughty list.”

Only Mayor Nicole Condrey voted no.

Kiser said she was confident the legislation would pass, though she anticipated a “no” vote from Condrey because she’s “fiscally conservative.”

Without the city’s financial support, Kiser said the committee would have reconsidered having the event this winter. She said Holiday Whopla made $5,000 profit and those proceeds paid some of the costs of the electric.

Re-energized, Kiser said she and the rest of the volunteer team will “move forward to make this bigger and better” in 2022.

The passing of the legislation means the city “appreciates all of the hard work” the committee did, she said.

“We are very excited about this,” Kiser said. “The message is, ‘We value you. We want you to be proud of your town. We want you to have a good time in the town. It’s a great place to be. It’s a great place to live.’”

It was “emotional” listening as residents who attended Holiday Whopla talked about the family-friendly event that drew them downtown and introduced them to some businesses, Kiser said.

“As an organizer of any event, you get exhausted, you’re tired,” she said. “But the only thing that fires you back up is to hear those people who were at your event.”

Caption Santa showed up at Tuesday night's Middletown City Council meeting and encouraged council members to support Holiday Whopla. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Santa showed up at Tuesday night's Middletown City Council meeting and encouraged council members to support Holiday Whopla. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Updated Jan 4, 2022