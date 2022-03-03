Middletown council gives holiday event $86K to offset electric; organizers hope for ‘bigger, better’ festival in 2022

Avinne Kiser walked out of City Council Chambers Tuesday night looking and sounding like a kid on Christmas morning.
A few minutes earlier, she received an early Christmas present when Middletown City Council voted 4-1 for City Manager Jim Palenick to award Middletown Holiday Whopla $86,759 to cover the costs associated with unanticipated electric infrastructure that was needed to support the community ice rink on the downtown Swallen’s lot.
Since the equipment was installed on a city-owned lot, it will be available for municipal purposes moving forward, according to the city.
The funds will be paid to Middletown Community Foundation, the fiscal agent for Middletown Holiday Whopla, according to city records.
The eight-week festival featured a Grinch theme and included an ice skating rink, immersive light exhibits, heated igloos with lounge seating, pictures with the Grinch, entertainment from local high school choirs and dance groups, face painting, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, storytime with the elves, Santa’s mailroom, Toys for Tots letter writing to soldiers, nightly holiday character parades, holiday window showcase, adult beverages and themed food specials.
During citizen comments Tuesday night, several residents spoke in favor of the holiday event, including Kris Kringle dressed in a Santa Claus suit. He called Middletown “a Christmas city” and warned anyone voting against the ordinance would land on his “naughty list.”
Only Mayor Nicole Condrey voted no.
Kiser said she was confident the legislation would pass, though she anticipated a “no” vote from Condrey because she’s “fiscally conservative.”
Without the city’s financial support, Kiser said the committee would have reconsidered having the event this winter. She said Holiday Whopla made $5,000 profit and those proceeds paid some of the costs of the electric.
Re-energized, Kiser said she and the rest of the volunteer team will “move forward to make this bigger and better” in 2022.
The passing of the legislation means the city “appreciates all of the hard work” the committee did, she said.
“We are very excited about this,” Kiser said. “The message is, ‘We value you. We want you to be proud of your town. We want you to have a good time in the town. It’s a great place to be. It’s a great place to live.’”
It was “emotional” listening as residents who attended Holiday Whopla talked about the family-friendly event that drew them downtown and introduced them to some businesses, Kiser said.
“As an organizer of any event, you get exhausted, you’re tired,” she said. “But the only thing that fires you back up is to hear those people who were at your event.”
Updated Jan 4, 2022
About the Author