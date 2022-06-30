Top local news for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Missy Knight, a spokesperson for the City of Middletown, said the city will allow the use of fireworks on designated holidays.

“Our policy currently follows the Ohio Revised Code,” Knight said. “Since Ohio Revised Code changes July 1, we will continue following Ohio Revised Code unless Middletown City Council changes that for the future.”

Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones

Fireworks throughout the 2022 Independence Day celebrations at Kings Island will include a drone lights show. This is the amusement park's 50th anniversary season. CONTRIBUTED/KI

Kings Island amusement park in Mason has announced it will have fireworks shows each night of the Independence Day weekend, including on July 4th.

The show is nearly 15 minutes long and park officials said there will be hundreds of lighted drones included for this weekend. This is being done in honor of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary season.

The “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty” show is set for 10 p.m. nightly and pays a patriotic tribute to the nation.

Wilson the ‘Pupweiser’ dog to serve as Liberty Twp. parade grand marshal

Wilson, 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Township, has been selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

A local pup made famous during the Christmas season will serve as grand marshal during a summer holiday favorite — the Liberty Township 4th of July Parade.

Wilson, the “Pupweiser” dog will serve as grand marshal for Monday’s parade that begins at 9 a.m. at Lakota East High School and ends at Liberty Junior School, according to the township’s social media post.

Wilson’s “owners” were interviewed by the Journal-News in November and he was happy to pose for photos. His was the face of the special edition Budweiser cans on sale through last year’s holiday season.

Nominations open for Hamilton’s Small Business Person of 2022

The Butler County commissioners awarded $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds to nine cities and townships to help small businesses weather the pandemic and the money is proving to be in great demand. The commissioners received $18.7 million in CARES Act funding and divided the $1.5 million for small businesses according to population. Businesses must apply for the grant and eligible businesses must have fewer than 25 full time equivalent employees, and no single grant can exceed $10,000. The money must be spent before Dec. 30. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton’s Chamber of Commerce is now accepting online nominations for the city’s 32nd Small Business Person of the Year award; an honor meant to highlight the city’s small businesses and their impact on the community.

“We recognize a small business person each year,” Chamber President Dan Bates said. “Somebody who has really stood out in the business community for several reasons; not just their business accomplishments, but also what they’ve contributed to the business community.”

This year’s deadline to nominate is July 11. In order to be considered, nominated businesses must be independently owned and operated and have a substantial track record as an establishment.

Butler County Care Facility rapidly emptying

The Butler County Care Facility. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

HAMILTON — The Butler County Care Facility closure was announced last month and officials say the 109-bed nursing facility could conceivably be empty by the end of summer as families are finding other accommodations.

When the commissioners announced last month they would be getting out of the nursing home business they were down to 28 residents at the 109-bed facility, that number is expected to drop to 6 this week.

Care Facility Administrator Evelyn McGee told the Journal-News there are a couple people on waiting lists for other facilities right now, but she is “anticipating maybe by the end of July, August everyone should be placed elsewhere.” She said word got out about the potential closing earlier this year and families sprang into action.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Butler County Jail construction nears completion in 2002

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Headquarters and Jail during it's final days of construction in June 2002. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters and Jail during it’s final days of construction in June 2002. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

