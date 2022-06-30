Nominations open for Hamilton’s Small Business Person of 2022

Hamilton’s Chamber of Commerce is now accepting online nominations for the city’s 32nd Small Business Person of the Year award; an honor meant to highlight the city’s small businesses and their impact on the community.
“We recognize a small business person each year,” Chamber President Dan Bates said. “Somebody who has really stood out in the business community for several reasons; not just their business accomplishments, but also what they’ve contributed to the business community.”
This year’s deadline to nominate is July 11. In order to be considered, nominated businesses must be independently owned and operated and have a substantial track record as an establishment.
The winner of the 2021 award, Matandy Steel & Metal Products CEO Andy Schuster, was recognized for Matandy’s expansion from one facility to three and for growing his business by 40 percent.
Previous winners range from shop owners like Sara Vallandingham, who owns and operates a home store in downtown Hamilton and helped the city’s revitalization efforts; to accountants like John Kirsch, who owns his own firm and has done business in Hamilton since 1991.
Each year, the Chamber of Commerce puts together a committee to consider nominees and declare the winner, according to the Chamber’s Director of Events Nancy O’Neill.
“We want to know about the business, we want to know what their community involvement is [and] what their business practices are,” O’Neill said.
Nominators are asked about their nominee’s civic contributions, personal integrity and business innovations.
This year’s winner will be announced at a luncheon organized by the Chamber in late summer or early fall.
To nominate a local business person, click here or visit www.hamilton-ohio.com/small-business-person-of-the-year-award.
About the Author