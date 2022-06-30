Nominations open for Hamilton’s Small Business Person of 2022

Each year, the Chamber of Commerce puts together a committee to consider nominees and declare the winner, according to the Chamber’s Director of Events Nancy O’Neill.

“We want to know about the business, we want to know what their community involvement is [and] what their business practices are,” O’Neill said.

Nominators are asked about their nominee’s civic contributions, personal integrity and business innovations.

This year’s winner will be announced at a luncheon organized by the Chamber in late summer or early fall.

To nominate a local business person, click here or visit www.hamilton-ohio.com/small-business-person-of-the-year-award.